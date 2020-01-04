GLENDIVE — Camron Dunfee of Dawson Community College has been honored as the Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball player of the week.

Dunfee, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Bucs beat South Mountain Community College 86-66 at the Phoenix College Holiday Classic.

Dunfee, of Castle Rock, Colorado, leads the Bucs in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game.

