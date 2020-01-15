GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College athletic department will honor its second hall of fame class Sunday between basketball games at the Toepke Center on the DCC campus.
Being inducted are softball/basketball player Kaila Fowler-Clarke; men’s basketball player Gary Baumann; Lois Steele, the school’s first women’s basketball player; and the 2001 baseball team.
DCC is playing Dakota College Bottineau on Sunday. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with the men’s game following at 4 p.m.
Fowler-Clarke was the first dual sport (basketball, softball) All-American at DCC.
Baumann was the first out-of-state athlete at DCC and was also the school’s first NJCAA All-American in 1967.
Steele started the women’s basketball program at DCC and coached the team from 1970-73, compiling a 37-6 record.
The 2001 baseball team is the only baseball team in school history to reach the NJCAA Division III World Series and finished 33-16 under coach Brent Diegel.
Game tickets are $7 for adults and children are free. KTVQ sports director Scott Breen will emcee the ceremony. Athletics have been a part of DCC for more than 60 years and the college plans to induct new members every year.
