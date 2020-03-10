GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has signed two athletes who will join the volleyball program in the 2020-21 school year, according to a DCC news release.
Cedar Hopkins from Soda Springs, Idaho, received All-State second-team recognition and All-Area honorable mention her junior year as a Cardinal.
Paige Tuckey from Hyde Park, Utah, won a volleyball state championship in 2019 while earning a spot on the All-Star team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.