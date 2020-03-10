GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has signed two athletes who will join the volleyball program in the 2020-21 school year, according to a DCC news release.

Cedar Hopkins from Soda Springs, Idaho, received All-State second-team recognition and All-Area honorable mention her junior year as a Cardinal. 

Paige Tuckey from Hyde Park, Utah, won a volleyball state championship in 2019 while earning a spot on the All-Star team. 

