GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College announced Tuesday the signing of Billings Skyview softball player Skyler Meagher.

Meagher hit .235 in 14 games for the Falcons last season as a junior.

"Skyler will fit very well into our system at Dawson," Buccaneers coach Jim LeProwse was quoted as saying in a school press release. "She is a great addition to our DCC softball program. She has great hitting mechanics and a very strong work ethic."

