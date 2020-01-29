GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College announced Tuesday the signing of Billings Skyview softball player Skyler Meagher.
Meagher hit .235 in 14 games for the Falcons last season as a junior.
"Skyler will fit very well into our system at Dawson," Buccaneers coach Jim LeProwse was quoted as saying in a school press release. "She is a great addition to our DCC softball program. She has great hitting mechanics and a very strong work ethic."
