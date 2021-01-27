GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has announced the signing of New Zealand native Samantha Jenkins to join the the women's basketball program in the fall. 

The 5-10 shooting guard comes from Queen Margaret College in Wellington, New Zealand, where she averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. 

Jenkins led Queen Margret to a 5th place finish in New Zealand's national tournament in 2020.

"Signing Sam is huge for us. Her ability to shoot way beyond the arc is outstanding," Dawson coach Romeo Lagmay said in a press release.

