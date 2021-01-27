GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has announced the signing of New Zealand native Samantha Jenkins to join the the women's basketball program in the fall.
The 5-10 shooting guard comes from Queen Margaret College in Wellington, New Zealand, where she averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Jenkins led Queen Margret to a 5th place finish in New Zealand's national tournament in 2020.
"Signing Sam is huge for us. Her ability to shoot way beyond the arc is outstanding," Dawson coach Romeo Lagmay said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.