GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College men’s basketball coach Joe Peterson announced the signing of twin brothers — whose mother had a 10-year career in the WNBA — to play for the Buccaneers next season.
Jalen and Jajuan Tot will join DCC from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. The brothers are part of a set of triplets. Their sister Naveah will play at the University of Oklahoma next season.
Jalen and Jajuan helped John Paul II to a 40-1 record and the 2020 TAPPS 6A Championship. Over the last two years, they have a combined record of 68-10, winning seven of the nine tournaments in which they competed.
Jalen averaged 12 points, four assists and two steals per game. He was named first team all-district his junior and senior years, along with being named second team all-state this past season.
Jajuan averaged eight points along with five assists and two steals and was also named first team all-district his junior and senior years, and second team all-state this season.
The triplet’s mother is Helen Darling, who was a Big Ten player of the year for Penn State and helped the Nittany Lions to the 1999 Final Four before playing professionally for the Cleveland Rockers and San Antonio Stars.
