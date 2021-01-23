GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball team will enter this season nationally ranked at No. 21, according to the NJCAA Division II preseason poll. 

For the past three years Dawson has received national recognition. In 2019 the Bucs entered the rankings at No. 17, and in 2020 they received a national nod at No. 21, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the team was unable to play.

"Being nationally ranked means the hard work and dedication to DCC softball by our players and coaches has paid off," coach Jim LeProwse said in a press release.                                        

Tags

Load comments