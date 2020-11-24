BILLINGS — Dawson Community College announced the signings for its softball program on Tuesday of three players from Utah, including teammates from Orem.
Signing with the Buccaneers were Kambree Hemenway and Kinsely Goza. Both are out of Orem High School.
Also signing was McKenzie Harbison from Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah.
