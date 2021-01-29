GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College Buccaneers will be allowing more spectators for home games according to a press release Friday.

The Buccaneer gym will be going from 200 to 500 spectators. General admission prices will be $8 at the door. Spectators will not have to reserve tickets in advance. Buc Club members can still get in using their season passes. 

Dawson Athletics will be instituting health and safety protocols such as checking temperatures, social distancing and wearing face masks while in the gymnasium. Surfaces will be sanitized regularly and concessions will be modified to follow health guidelines.

The women's volleyball team will playing host to Miles Community College on Saturday and the men's basketball team will play Sunday against North Dakota State School of Science.

For information, call Alex Chase Wolff at 406-377-9466 or email at achase@dawson.edu.

