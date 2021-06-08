GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has signed Billings Skyview's Benton Carlson to join its track and field program.
Carlson participated in track and field for the Falcons as a thrower in both the shot put and the javelin all four years of high school.
“We are looking forward to having Benton join us,” Buccaneers coach Alex Chase Wolff said. “He is very coachable and willing to put in the work to continue to improve. He has the potential to see a lot of success.”
Additionally, Eniah Boseman from Anchorage, Alaska, has committed to participate in both cross country and track for the Bucs. Boseman finished his high school career with personal bests in the 3,200 meters (11:08.0), the 1,600 (5:15.0) and the 5K (20:09.0).
