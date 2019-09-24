GLENDIVE — With head coach Dina Fritz expected to miss the next few weeks, the Dawson Community College volleyball program has hired former player Channa Clarin as an assistant coach.
The school press release did not specify a reason for Fritz's absence.
Clarin, of Beach, North Dakota, is a 2018 graduate of DCC. She played one season.
Following her time at DCC, Clarin lived in Kenya, Africa while on a mission trip with InterVarsity. She also a year at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, Minnesota where she obtained a one-year Bible certificate.
