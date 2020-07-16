GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team has signed Kaylee Johnson from Logan High School in Logan, Utah.

During her high school career as a middle hitter, Johnson was awarded the team's most improved player award two years in a row and was voted honorable mention all-region.

Johnson is the second Utah prospect to sign with the Buccaneers. Paige Tuckey of Hyde Park signed on March 9.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced this week that the upcoming volleyball season won't start until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

