GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team has signed Shania Hansen from Fort Lupton, Colorado.

Hansen was a multi-sport athlete at Fort Lupton High School, lettering in volleyball for four years, basketball for two years and soccer for one year. She was an all-league second-team selection in volleyball.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that the upcoming volleyball season won't start until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

