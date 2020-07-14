GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team has signed Shania Hansen from Fort Lupton, Colorado.
Hansen was a multi-sport athlete at Fort Lupton High School, lettering in volleyball for four years, basketball for two years and soccer for one year. She was an all-league second-team selection in volleyball.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that the upcoming volleyball season won't start until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
