BILLINGS — The Dawson Community College volleyball program has added Scarlette Schwindt of Thompson Falls, the Buccaneers announced.

Schwindt earned all-state honors all four years of high school and most recently helped Thompson Falls earn a divisional championship and a berth in the Class B state tournament.

“I watched Scarlette at the state tournament this year and was so impressed with her versatility on the court,” DCC volleyball coach Dana Fritz said in a school press release. “She moved well in the back row and was an exceptional hitter and setter. She will add a lot of depth to our team next year and I am thrilled she chose to come to Dawson to continue her volleyball and academic career.”

