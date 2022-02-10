BILLINGS — The Dawson Community College volleyball program has added Scarlette Schwindt of Thompson Falls, the Buccaneers announced.
Schwindt earned all-state honors all four years of high school and most recently helped Thompson Falls earn a divisional championship and a berth in the Class B state tournament.
“I watched Scarlette at the state tournament this year and was so impressed with her versatility on the court,” DCC volleyball coach Dana Fritz said in a school press release. “She moved well in the back row and was an exceptional hitter and setter. She will add a lot of depth to our team next year and I am thrilled she chose to come to Dawson to continue her volleyball and academic career.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.