GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team found the win column for the first time in 2021 with a four-set victory over Williston State College on Tuesday.
Haydin Henschel had 17 kills and Nicole Green added 10 more for the Buccaneers in their 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16 triumph. Ellie Meeks had 12 digs, while Shelby Fronk collected 28 assists and six service aces.
Dawson was scheduled to host Williston State again on Wednesday night.
