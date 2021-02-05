GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday with a 70-25 victory over the Rocky Mountain College junior varsity team.

Ashya Klopfenstein scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Buccaneers, who bounced back after an 84-70 defeat at Miles Community College on Tuesday. Kiana Miller added 11 points for Dawson. Klopfenstein and Miller each had seven steals.

The Bucs improved to 5-1 overall with the victory. They are scheduled to host Williston State College on Monday.

