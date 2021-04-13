GLENDIVE — The women’s basketball program of Dawson Community College announced the signing Tuesday of Adrianna Ambroziak of Lodz, Poland.
A 5-foot-9 guard/forward, Ambroziak will graduate high school from Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, North Carolina, after playing for two different schools in the state.
During the 2018-19 season, Ambroziak averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds per game in helping Tri-City Christian High School to the Catholic Schools Athletic Association state championship.
She then transferred to Mount Zion and averaged 13 points and 4 rebounds, winning another state title in the CSAA for the 2019-20 season.
“Adrianna has a great personality and just loves the game,” DCC women’s coach Romeo Lagmay Jr., was quoted as saying in a school press release. “Her experience in high level high school basketball in the U.S. will give her an edge at this level.”
The Buccaneers’ season ended earlier this month in an 85-41 loss to Miles Community College in the Region XIII championship game. The Bucs finished 19-5.
