GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women’s basketball team announced Tuesday the signing of Marietta, Georgia, high school post player Neusha Green.
Green, who is 6-foot, averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game her senior season at Walton High School. She was voted honorable mention for Region 4 in the Class 7A, and she was voted second team all-region her junior season when she averaged seven points and 10 rebounds per game.
"Neusha shows tremendous potential to do more, and we believe she will turn into something great in the near future,” DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr., was quoted as saying in a school press release. “We love her attitude and approach about becoming a force and she has a will to be successful in the classroom as well."
