GLENDIVE — Ashya Klopfenstein scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and three other players reached double figures to help Dawson Community College top Bismarck State College 82-70 Wednesday in women’s basketball.
DCC pulled away by outscoring BSC 26-16 in the fourth quarter.
Tamiya Francis scored 20 points, Monica Miller added 16 and Sarah Billmayer contributed 10 points for DCC, which improved to 14-4 overall and 13-4 in conference play.
Klopfenstein made 10 of 17 shots from the floor.
Jenna Rust led Bismarck State with 17 points. Reile Payne and Sam Oech had 14 points each for BSC, which made 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.
