GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball team has postponed another early-season game, the school announced Wednesday.
The Buccaneers' scheduled contest Saturday at home against Bismarck State has been moved to March 5. On Tuesday it was announced that Wednesday's season opener between the DCC and Miles Community College women had been postponed to Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 issues.
The Dawson men's team is still scheduled to host Bismark State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
