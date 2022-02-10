BILLINGS — The women’s basketball program from Dawson Community College in Glendive will host Williston State College in its annual Play 4Kay Pink Night on Thursday.
The game, which in its eighth year, supports national breast cancer awareness campaigns. All proceeds from a raffle will be donated to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Donations will be accepted as well.
The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow. During timeouts, halftimes and between games, raffle winners will be announced. Winners will choose from a variety of prizes.
Buccaneers coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. will wear eyeliner, pink nails, pink blush, pink shoelaces and a pink earring, and the game ball will be colored in pink, as well. The men’s basketball team will join in the festivities by wearing pink attire alongside the women’s basketball players and staff.
Fans will be admitted free if they are wearing plenty of pink.
