GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball team will host its seventh annual Play 4Kay Pink Night Game vs. United Tribes Technical College on Monday.
DCC has been honored as the top community college in the nation in fund raising through the event the past two years by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The game is part of the National Breast Cancer Awareness campaign held at all levels of college basketball and some high schools throughout the country according to a DCC release.
The DCC men’s basketball team will wear pink attire alongside the women’s basketball staff and players. Along with raffle tickets, general donations will be accepted.
The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m. Between timeouts, during halftime and between games, winning raffle tickets will be announced.
Raffle ticket costs are $1 per ticket, $5 for 6 tickets, $10 for 12 tickets, $15 for 18 tickets, and $20 for 25 tickets. All proceeds from purchased tickets will be donated to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Checks can be made out to: Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Fans get in for free if they are wearing lots of pink attire according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.