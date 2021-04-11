Dawson Cortese

 Photo courtesy Dawson CC athletics

GLENDIVE — Dawson Cortese, a sophomore first baseman for Dawson Community College, was selected as the Mon-Dak Conference baseball player of the week.

The former Laurel Dodger was 8 for 13 at the plate during games last weekend. He hit a grand slam, a triple, a double and five singles. Cortese also scored nine runs, drove in seven and drew four walks. Defensively, he had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

