GLENDIVE — Dawson Cortese, a sophomore first baseman for Dawson Community College, was selected as the Mon-Dak Conference baseball player of the week.
The former Laurel Dodger was 8 for 13 at the plate during games last weekend. He hit a grand slam, a triple, a double and five singles. Cortese also scored nine runs, drove in seven and drew four walks. Defensively, he had a 1.000 fielding percentage.
