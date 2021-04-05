GLENDIVE — Michael Jok came up with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds Monday night and top-seeded Dawson Community College came away with the Region XIII men's basketball tournament title for the second consecutive year by beating second-seeded North Dakota State College of Science 60-56.
The win advances the Bucs (22-2) to the District Championship game on Saturday in Glendive against the Region XI winner, with the winner there moving on to the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Saturday's game will begin at 6 p.m.
In the Region XIII final, DCC, which won its 12th straight game, also received 10 points apiece from Jajuan Tot and Charles Lampten.
NDSCS (16-7) was led by the 15 points and 12 rebounds of Khari Broadway. RaShaun Parker and JaQuan Sanders-Smith contributed 12 points apiece.
Dawson, winners of the Mon-Dak Conference, led 32-25 at halftime.
Both teams experienced cold shooting nights, with DCC hitting on 31.8% of its shots and NDSCS just 29%. The North Dakota school shot just 6 of 26 (23.1%) from 3-point range.
Dawson's Reggie Martin was selected as the tournament's MVP, while Bucs' coach Joe Peterson was honored as the coach of the year.
