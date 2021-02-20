WAHPETON, N.D. — Guard Michael Jok provided 20 points, six rebounds and two assists Saturday night as Dawson Community College won at North Dakota State College of Science 75-72 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.

Dawson (10-1) led early, 32-14, but NDSCS (8-3) answered with a 15-0 run to get back in the game. The host Wildcats missed a shot at the final buzzer.

Besides Jok's exploits, Riley Spoonhunter scored 14 points for the Buccaneers and JaJuan Tot added 12.

Dawson shot 48% overall, including 53% (8 of 15) from 3-point range.

JaQuan Sanders-Smith led NDSCS with 18 points. Ty Horner added 16.

