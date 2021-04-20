BILLINGS — Dawson Community College men’s basketball coach Joe Peterson said his team will never forget the experience of competing at the national junior college tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
But that won’t remove the initial sting of the outcome for the Buccaneers, an 85-75 first-round loss to Indian River State College on Tuesday.
Indian River forced Dawson into 23 turnovers and 39.7% shooting, and the Bucs bowed out of their first appearance at the tournament in the 63 years of the program.
Indian River’s Linton Brown, the NJCAA Region VIII player of the year, led all players with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting, and teammate Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points off the bench.
No. 14 seeded Indian River (19-3), which is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, advanced to a second-round matchup against No. 3 College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday. No. 19 seeded Dawson, champions of Region XIII and the North Central district, finished its season with a 23-3 record.
“The turnovers killed us,” Peterson said during a phone conversation with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “When you get to the national tournament they let you play a little bit, and I think we just weren’t strong enough with the ball.
“We had too many balls tipped away from us and that led to some of their transition baskets. When you turn it over 23 times like we did, that makes it hard. It makes it really, really hard.”
The Buccaneers’ giveaways led to 26 points for Indian River, and helped the Pioneers overcome 47.8% shooting from the free throw line (11 for 23). Dawson was also outrebounded by a 44-36 margin.
Antron Charlton gave the Bucs fits, and had seven steals for the Pioneers while dishing out nine assists, grabbing eight rebounds and scoring six points. As a team, Indian River had 16 steals.
“They got that lead early and they kept it,” Peterson said. “If we could have limited our turnovers we would have had a better chance. They defended us hard and we never got into a great flow offensively. It just felt like we were a play or two away from really getting it going and it never quite happened.”
Dawson trailed by five points at halftime (40-35) and pulled within one at the 15:30 mark of the second half when Riley Spoonhunter and Michael Jok hit consecutive 3-point shots. But Brown made three baskets as part of an 11-2 Indian River run, which built the lead back to 10 points, 57-47, with 11:45 to go.
For Peterson, this was a turning point.
“Sometimes when you can tie the game up or take the lead, it’s funny how it can shift the momentum. I really do think we were right on the verge. One or two plays at that point and it would have been a dogfight right to the end,” he said.
Their turnovers aside, the Buccaneers also had to contend with foul trouble, as 6-foot-10 post Charles Lampten was whistled for his third foul late in the first half. Lampten scored just six points in 21 minutes, but also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Indian River shot just 6 of 20 from the 3-point line but scored 14 fast-break points and 46 total in the paint.
“When he’s not on the floor it just makes it harder,” Peterson said of Lampten. “Our game plan was to shut them off at the 3-point line, which we did a heck of a job of. But when you do that you’re going to give up a lot of drives to the basket, and it’s a little different when you don’t have Charles protecting the rim.
“We probably gave up a few more layups and a few more dunks than we would have if he’d have been in the game.”
Jajuan Tot led the Bucs with 16 points. Twin brother Jalen Tot and Cordell Stinson each had 12. Jalen Tot hit four 3-pointers.
Spoonhunter, Jok and Kennedy Brown each scored eight points for Dawson.
“I’m just so proud of our guys and what they accomplished this year, and the fact that they could get DCC to Hutch for the first time in 63 years, it’s special,” Peterson said. “This is a special place, it’s a hallowed place when it comes to college basketball. All the best jucos come here and all the four-year schools come here to recruit.
“It’s great that our guys got to be a part of that and got to prove that they are one of the best teams in the county. We wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. I know our guys will remember it for the rest of their lives.”
