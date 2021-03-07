GLENDIVE — Michael Jok scored 20 points and Charles Lampten added 19 points and 18 rebounds as Dawson Community College defeated Miles Community College 88-69 in Mon-Dak men's basketball on Sunday.
Dylan Hushaw led MCC (10-7, 9-7) with 24 points and eight rebounds. DCC improved to 14-2, 13-2.
In the women's contest, Rebekah Dallinger scored 31 points and had seven rebounds and Jana Conejero hit the game-winning free throws to break a 65-all tie in a 67-65 MCC win.
MCC improved to 17-0, 16-0.
Dawson (13-4, 12-4) was led by Tamiya Francis with 17 points and seven rebounds.
