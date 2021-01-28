DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — JaJuan Tot scored 16 points and Charles Lampten achieved a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday night as Dawson Community College rallied for a 74-66 victory at Lake Region in Mon-Dak men's basketball.
Lake Region led 31-26 at intermission over the cold-shooting Bucs. Dawson forced 15 turnovers in the second half to change the momentum.
Tot also notched four assists and two steals, while Lampten blocked a couple of shots in addition to his double-double. Teammates Michael Jok (14 points) and Reggie Martin (13) also scored in double figures.
Lake Region received 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Carson Henningsgard.
