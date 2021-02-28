WILLISTON, N.D. — Charles Lampten had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, along with an impressive five blocks, as the Dawson Community College men's basketball team downed Williston State College 64-61 in Mon-Dak action on Sunday.

DCC controlled the inside, outrebounding WSC 44-29 — including an 18-5 advantage on the offensive glass.

The Bucs (13-2) also outscored the opposition 46-28 in the paint.

Riley Spoonhunter had 11 points for DCC. Michael Jok added seven boards and Reggie Martin had eight. Cordell Stinson added three blocks.

Alonzo Linton had a game-high 25 points for WSC.

