GLENDIVE -- Australian wing Michael Jok has signed his NJCAA letter of intent to play at Dawson Community College next season, the school announced Monday.
Jok redshirted this year and just finished the spring semester at Dawson.
Jok played in Australia for the Waverley Falcons. He was the team captain and was MVP for the team last year.
In the 2019 Victorian Youth Championships, he averaged 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds per game and 1.85 assists per game.
"We were excited that Mike was able to come out this past semester and get adjusted to life in America and academics at the college level," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said in a press release from the school. "He was also able to be a part of the success we had this year and better understand the culture we have here in our program. He works hard on and off the court and gets along well with the other guys. He'll bring some scoring punch and outside shooting to our team next year."
