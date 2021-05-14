GLENDIVE — Twin Bridges' Charlie Kruer has signed a letter of intent to play basketball with Dawson Community College, the Buccaneers announced Friday.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season while shooting 40% from the field, 34% from 3-point range and 67% from the free thrown line.
Kruer was part of four district championship teams with the Falcons. He compiled 1,178 career points and tallied 170 3-pointers. He is a three time all-conference selection and a two-time all-stater.
