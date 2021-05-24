GLENDIVE — Tim Hartman, a 6-foot-8 forward from Blinn College in Texas, has signed with the men's basketball program at Dawson Community College, the Buccaneers announced Monday.

Hartman was a freshman at Blinn during the 2020-21 season. He appeared in four games, averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.

He graduated from Dunbar High School in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2020. He averaged 13.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game as a senior. Hartman also shot 58% from the field.

"Tim is a hard-working young man with a big upside," Peterson said in a DCC press release. "He's played for a great coach and comes from a really good high school program so you know he has a solid foundation."

