BISMARCK, N.D. — Cordell Stinson paced Dawson Community College with a career-high 20 points and a personal best 12 rebounds and the Buccaneers clinched their second straight Mon-Dak men's basketball title with a 89-64 victory over United Tribes Technical College on Sunday.

The win, DCC's seventh straight, pushed the Bucs' record to 17-2 overall and 16-2 in league. 

“The energy these guys have brought, the sacrifices they have made over the past six months, and the work they have put in has paid off. It’s been a crazy year for colleges and college athletics, full of ups and downs," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "The Mon-Dak Conference has never had a 21-game schedule with everyone playing each other three times. They have shown a lot of toughness to keep scrapping and keep fighting through all of the craziness. They’ve stayed hungry throughout and I don’t think that will change after winning the championship.”

DCC has three games remaining in the regular season and will next host Williston State on Saturday.

