GLENDIVE — The men's cross country from Dawson Community College has qualified to compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II championship meet on Nov. 13 in Richmond, Virginia.
The Bucs met team qualification standards for nationals last Friday while competing at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Invitational in Billings.
DCC's Connor Chase had previously qualified individually for nationals, but will now be joined in Virginia by teammates Garet Hoke, Eniah Boseman, Raymond Kirwa and James Springer.
"I am so proud of the men's team," DCC coach Alex Chase Wolff said in a school press release. "They set this goal back in August to qualify as a team and go to nationals, and they got it done."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.