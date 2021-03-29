BILLINGS — The men's and women's basketball teams from Dawson Community College and Miles Community College will begin play this week in the Region XIII Tournament starting on Tuesday.

On the men's side, Miles (13-9) will be hosting Williston State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the right to face top-seeded Dawson in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Glendive.

If Dawson (20-2) wins in the semifinals, the Bucs will host the championship game on Monday, April 5.

The Region XIII winner will also host the District championship contest on April 10, with the winner advancing to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

For the women, both Dawson and Miles received byes into the semifinals.

The No. 2-seeded Bucs (18-4) will play host to the Lake Region-North Dakota State College of Science winner on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The top-seeded Pioneers (21-1) will entertain the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Bismarck State and Williston State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

If Miles wins, it would host the championship game on Monday, April 5. The women's winner receives an automatic berth to nationals in Lubbock, Texas.

