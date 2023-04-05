CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basketball players Joe Mpoyo of Dawson Community College and Blessing Adesipe of Miles Community College have earned honorable mention All-America honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association for their performances this past season.

Mpoyo, a sophomore wing from Meridian, Idaho, averaged 16 points, grabbed 4.8 rebounds and led the Mon-Dak Conference with 83 3-point baskets. He scored in double figures in 24 games as the Buccaneers went 24-8.

Mpoyo is the fifth Dawson CC player to earn such honors.

Adesipe, a sophomore forward from Houston, averaged 21.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for Miles CC. In two seasons with the Pioneers, she scored 1,132 points and grabbed 511 rebounds.