GLENDIVE — The fifth-seeded Dawson Community College women's basketball team will open Region XIII postseason play Friday against Lake Region State in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Mountain time.

It will be the eighth meeting in the past two seasons between Dawson (15-16) and Lake Region (18-13). The Bucs defeated Lake Region in the postseason tournament a year ago.

The winner will play at 3 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Bismarck State in the semifinals.

Miles Community College (18-12) will open the postseason with a game Friday against Williston State. 

The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Games will be livestreamed at: https://bismarckstate.edu/community/live/mystics/

