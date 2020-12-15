GLENDIVE — The Mon-Dak Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball schedules are on track to begin Jan. 20, with in-state foes Dawson Community College and Miles Community College slated to square off that day in Miles City.
It is part of the league’s return-to-play plan following the postponement of sports last fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made Tuesday via a press release issued by Dawson CC.
The National Junior College Athletic Association reduced the number of allowable basketball games from 30 to 22 for the upcoming season. According to the press release, the eight teams in the Mon-Dak will play each other three times in 2021.
Dawson will host Miles CC, Williston State, Bismarck State and Lake Region State twice, but will play at United Tribes, Dakota College at Bottineau and North Dakota State College of Science once. Dawson will play its home openers against Bismarck State on Jan. 23.
The volleyball teams from Dawson and Miles CC will open their schedules against each other on Jan. 29 in Miles City. The teams will play a rematch the following day in Glendive. The NJCAA reduced the volleyball schedule to 21 allowable competition dates this season.
With seven volleyball teams in the Mon-Dak, each team will play the other six teams three times, which leaves only three extra dates for nonconference matches, the press release stated.
Baseball and track and field teams are also expected to begin competition in January. Softball and rodeo (which is sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association) will open in February and March, respectively.
