MILES CITY — Miles Community College baseball player Dawson Parry was named Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and the NJCAA Region XIII player of the year.
Parry, from American Fork, Utah, won the NJCAA Division II triple crown with a .517 average, 24 home runs and 87 RBIs. He has signed to play at NCAA D-I South Dakota State.
Five other Pioneers were named all-conference: Pitcher Jeff Hasegawa (10-0, 2.80 ERA), Cade Stuff (.364, 8 HR), Ian Krump (.340, 12 HR), Lewis Johnson (.322, 51 RBIs) and Anthony Bleggi (4-0, 4.73 ERA). Sasegawa, Stuff and Krump were named All-Region, as was Jake Lacy, who hit .395 with five homers and 18 stolen bases.
MCC's Jeff Brabant was named Region XIII coach of the year.
The Pioneers will play in the North Plains District championship beginning Friday.
