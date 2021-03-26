MILES CITY — Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry was named the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference player of the week for baseball.
Parry, a sophomore, hit .615 (8 of 15) as the Pioneers won all four of their games. Parry had four singles, two doubles, two homers and five runs scored. He didn't make an error on defense.
