MILES CITY — Miles Community College baseball player Dawson Parry was named Mon-Dak Athletic Conference player of the year.

Parry, from American Fork, Utah, won the NJCAA Division II triple crown with a .517 average, 24 home runs and 87 RBIs. He has signed to play at NCAA D-I South Dakota State.

Five other Pioneers were named all-conference: Pitcher Jeff Hasegawa (10-0, 2.80 ERA), Cade Stuff (.364, 8 HR), Ian Krump (.340, 12 HR), Lewis Johnson (.322, 51 RBIs) and Anthony Bleggi (4-0, 4.73 ERA).

The Pioneers will play in the North Plains District championship beginning Friday.

Tags

Load comments