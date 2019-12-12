GLENDIVE — Ashya Klopfenstein, a freshman from Dawson Community College, has been named Mon-Dak player of the week for women's basketball.
The 6-foot-1 center helped the Buccaneers go 1-1 over the week. The Indiana native scored 20 points, with 28 rebounds, three assists and four steals during the week.
