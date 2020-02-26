GLENDIVE — Devin Collins of Dawson Community College was singled out as the Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball player of the week.

During a 2-0 conference title clinching week, the 6-foot-5 sophomore forward played 44 minutes, scored 38 points (59% from the field), and added 18 rebounds.

