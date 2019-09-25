GLENDIVE — Kayla Parisien of the Dawson Community College women's cross country team has qualified for the NJCAA National meet.
Parisien, of St. John, North Dakota, ran a time of 21:01 at the University of Providence Open last week.
"This is huge," said Dawson coach Alex Chase. "To qualify in your second meet is a big deal. Plus, we still have a month and a half to improve before nationals."
The NJCAA meet is Nov. 7 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
