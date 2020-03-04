BILLINGS — One double-digit winning streak will continue and one will come to an end Thursday night in the North Central District Championship men’s basketball game.
Dawson Community College (27-6) will travel to Ottumwa, Iowa, to play No. 4 Indian Hills Community College (29-3) at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The winner will advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Basketball Championships at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas, March 16-21.
The Buccaneers of fifth-year coach Joe Peterson have won 17 straight games. The Warriors have won 12 straight.
Dawson was 14-0 in conference games this season and has not lost in 2020. The Buccaneers’ last setback was an 86-83 loss at Phoenix College on Dec. 30. DCC won the Region XIII championship with a 96-95 triumph over Miles Community College Feb. 29 at their home gym in Glendive.
The Warriors won the Region XI championship with a 72-58 victory over Southeastern Community College on Feb. 29. The victory was revenge for Indian Hills’ last loss, 73-69 at Southeastern on Jan. 15. Southeastern received votes in the last poll but was not ranked.
“We are all pretty ready. We have been playing pretty well the last couple of months here,” said Dawson’s CJ Nelson, of Scobey, who was the Region XIII Tournament MVP. “Everything is just kind of flowing together. We are all pretty confident, even though these guys are ranked. We all think we have a pretty good shot at them.”
Bucs are ‘confident’
Dawson’s Beau Santistevan, a Bigfork product, said the Bucs know they are capable of playing with top-tier teams. He recalled the Bucs’ 66-62 loss to No. 5 Otero Junior College Dec. 2 in Glendive.
“We are going into it confident,” the 6-foot-8 sophomore forward said. “We played Otero earlier this year, who was ranked fifth at the time. It was close and we only lost by four. We know we can beat anyone and play with anyone. We know it won’t be easy. It will be a tough game, but we are ready.”
Indian Hills holds its opponents to 35 percent shooting, which is the second best in the country. The Warriors have limited opposing teams to 29 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, which is ninth best in the nation. Peterson noted the Warriors also rebound “really well” with a plus-10 rebound margin.
Peterson, who played for Dawson for two seasons before finishing his career at Rocky Mountain College and graduating in 1998, is well aware of the statistics, but he likes his team’s chances.
“We are just going to play like we have been playing all year,” Peterson said. “We will pressure hard and try to create turnovers and jump start our offense from our defense. When we have the open shot, we’ll let it fly.”
Platoon
The Bucs, who won their first region championship in 49 years, rely on a “platoon” system to keep their players fresh, Peterson explained.
“All five years I’ve been here, we platoon,” he said. "We have five in and five out every four minutes and have fresh guys on the floor. We pick up full-court pressure and play as fast as we can.”
Peterson said he learned the system when he coached under Mike McConathy at Northwestern State University of Louisiana.
“When I was coaching at Northwestern State in the D-I level, we did that and it carried us to the NCAA tourney and we won a game at the NCAA tourney,” Peterson said. “I saw the benefits of how it works. Your team plays unselfishly and you are fresh and can play extremely hard because you are only in there for four minutes.”
Santistevan, who averaged 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, said the system works for the Bucs.
“I like it. I don’t think it would work for a lot of teams, but for us we have 13 guys who all bought into a system,” he said. “We have a lot of players on our team that could average more points or play more minutes on other teams, but those are sacrifices we’ve made to win and it paid off. We are kind of seeing with team success will come individual success and stuff like that.”
‘Super special team’
Four Bucs players received all-conference recognition as Camron Dunfee and Man Man Baker were first-team Mon-Dak selections and Santistevan and Devin Collins earned second-team recognition.
Dunfee, from Castle Rock, Colorado, led DCC in scoring, averaging 16.1 points. Baker, a 6-foot guard from Aurora, Colorado, averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists. Collins, a 6-5 forward from Aurora, Colorado, averaged 11.7 points and 7 rebounds per game.
According to a school press release, when the Bucs hosted the regional it was the first time in over 60 years since the program began for that to happen. This season was only the second time since 1987 that the Bucs won the regular-season conference crown. Nelson explained that hosting the regional tourney was the Bucs’ goal since the beginning of the year.
“My first four years, we’ve always been just right there, within a game or two of winning the regular-season title,” Peterson said. “And this year, we got over the hump.”
In the regional semifinal on Feb. 28, DCC downed Williston State 88-76 to reach the championship game for the fourth time in six years.
The Bucs’ opponent in the regional championship was rival Miles Community College, an 86-83 winner over North Dakota State College of Science in the other semifinal.
Dawson had beaten the Pioneers in their three previous meetings. In a close contest, Dunfee converted a free throw with five seconds remaining and DCC scored a 96-95 win at the Toepke Center.
“It was pretty crazy. We had the biggest crowd ever since our gym was built,” Nelson said of the frenzied fans that packed the arena, which opened in 2006. “It was really cool. It was just crazy. We have talked about it a few times amongst the team. It was hard to even talk to our teammates it was so loud in there. If we were lining up for free throws, we had to scream at each other so we could hear. It was a cool atmosphere to play in.”
Peterson earned Region XIII coach of the year honors and it was his 100th win at DCC. Dawson had started the year by winning the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Tournament Nov. 1-3 in New Town, North Dakota.
“It’s a super special team,” Santistevan said. “I wouldn’t say that I expected it, but we put in so much work over last year and over the summer. It is so well deserved just to be a part of a team that we can help Coach P get his 100th win in our regional championship game. It’s surreal.”
Peterson said it’s neat to coach such a successful team at his alma mater.
“Definitely, it is really, really special to be a part of it,” Peterson, who also serves as the athletic director at DCC, said. “I know a lot of the history and played here and had great experiences myself. To be able to be a part of a team to do this is an awesome, awesome thing for the players, college and for the community.”
‘It has been fun’
This year’s DCC squad includes 13 players — 10 of whom were on the team last year, including two who redshirted.
“We have good pieces and good players, but when you put it all together it is something very special for sure,” Peterson said. “The town of Glendive has enjoyed watching these guys play and cheering for them. It has been fun to see the town rally around them the last few weeks.”
Nelson, a 6-foot sophomore, said the team has developed a tight-knit bond.
“We are very close, probably the closest team I’ve ever played on,” he said. “We all generally care about each other. If someone is having problems, we are all there to support them with what is going on. Everyone cares about everyone else. It is really fun to be a part of it.”
Come tip-off against Indian Hills, Peterson said that the team knows “it’s win or go home for us.”
“They are excited,” Peterson said. “It’s always fun when you play really good teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.