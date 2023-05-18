GLENDIVE — Out of the 148 NJCAA Division II teams, the Dawson Community College softball team ended the season with some impressive statistics.

The Buccaneers were second in the nation for slugging percentage (.480), third in the nation for batting average (.413), fourth for on-base percentage (.480), and seventh in the nation for home runs (84) according to a school press release.

The Buccaneers finished with a record of 35-6 after falling in two games at the District Championship Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Kirkwood Community College (43-16) 7-0 and 16-4 on May 12.