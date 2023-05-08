GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College freshman softball pitcher Heather Berrett of Lehi, Utah, was recognized as the NJCAA Region XIII Tournament MVP.

Berrett was 2-0 in the regional, pitching 18.2 innings, with 26 strikeouts, and a 2.62 earned-run average. Dawson won the Region XIII championship with a 6-4 victory over Miles Community College on Saturday.

“I am extremely proud of Heather for earning this award. She had a great regional tournament," DCC coach Tami Lagmay said in a school press release. "Coach Casey (May Huff) has done an outstanding job developing her weekly and putting in the time to make Heather great."

The Bucs will play in the District Championship Series in Iowa on Friday with a doubleheader. The if-necessary Game 3 would be played on Saturday.

The winner of the series will automatically qualify for nationals.