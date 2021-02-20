WAHPETON, N.D. — Ambah Kowcun scored 30 points and Zaraya March added 21 points and seven steals as North Dakota State College of Science downed Dawson Community College 67-59 Saturday in Mon-Dak Conference women's basketball.
The visiting Bucs shot just 3 of 20 from 3-point range and 33.8% overall.
Arthel Massaquoi also had a double-double for NDSCS with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Dawson was led by the 27 points and 16 rebounds of Ashya Klopenstein.
The Bucs led 26-16 after one quarter, but trailed 40-37 by halftime.
