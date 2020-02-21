GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College fended off Mon-Dak Athletic Conference rival Miles Community College in women's basketball Thursday night.

Dawson led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Miles had a chance to tie it in the final seconds with a 3-point attempt. It missed, and DCC won 67-64.

The Buccaneers improved to 7-6 in conference play and 15-15 overall. Miles Community College is now 10-3 in the league and 18-11 overall.

Miles' Binta Salawu led all scorers with 31 points. She also had eight rebounds and five assists. 

Ashya Klopfenstein had 12 points and 11 rebounds for DCC, which outrebounded the Pioneers by 12, 50-38.

