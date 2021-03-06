GLENDIVE — The women's basketball team from Dawson Community College defeated the visiting Bismarck State College Mystics Friday night 70-46 in Mon-Dak play.

The Buccaneers shot 37.2%, compared to the Mystics' 28.6%.  Dawson also dominated in the paint with 54 points as the Mystics only had 18 points down low. 

Ashya Klopfenstein had 21 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks for DCC.

Tamiya Francis added 14 points, four rebounds, four assists  and four steals for the Bucs.

For BSC, McKenzie Johnson had 11 points and MacKenzie Boone had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers, on a six-game winning streak, improved to 13-3, 12-3 on the season and the Mystics dropped to 5-8, 5-8. 

DCC will host Miles Community College (16-0, 15-0) on Sunday at 2 .m.

