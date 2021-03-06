GLENDIVE — The women's basketball team from Dawson Community College defeated the visiting Bismarck State College Mystics Friday night 70-46 in Mon-Dak play.
The Buccaneers shot 37.2%, compared to the Mystics' 28.6%. Dawson also dominated in the paint with 54 points as the Mystics only had 18 points down low.
Ashya Klopfenstein had 21 points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks for DCC.
Tamiya Francis added 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Bucs.
For BSC, McKenzie Johnson had 11 points and MacKenzie Boone had nine points and seven rebounds.
The Buccaneers, on a six-game winning streak, improved to 13-3, 12-3 on the season and the Mystics dropped to 5-8, 5-8.
DCC will host Miles Community College (16-0, 15-0) on Sunday at 2 .m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.